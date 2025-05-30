‘He Leaned To Kiss Me, I Pushed Him Back’, Surveen Chawla Revealed Casting Couch Experience After Being Married

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla, famous for her strong roles on screen, has recently revealed some very disturbing things, which left a deep impact on her. Surveen has also revealed the casting couch experience and shared a disgusting childhood memory. In a conversation, Surveen recalled a horrifying incident from her school days when a man flashed her.

Surveen Chawla

During the conversation, Surveen said, ‘It was a long time ago, I was in my 9th class. I was at home and had gone out to play in the evening. I still remember a dark Sardar riding a bicycle wearing a turban. He called me to him, and as I started walking, I saw that he was taking something out of his pants. Then he sat on the bike and started doing dirty things.’ She further said, ‘I just took a U-turn and ran away, thinking that something scary was happening. This shocking incident shows how young girls are often exposed to predatory behaviour even in the most everyday of environments, leaving them scared and confused at a young age.’

Surveen Chawla

Years later, Surveen was not spared from harassment even inside the industry. The actress said, ‘I must have experienced the casting couch many times. Let me tell you a story about Veera Desai Road in Mumbai. After a meeting inside his office cabin, the director came to drop me off at the gate. And mind you, this was after I was married. We also discussed my husband during the meeting. When I was saying goodbye at the door, he leaned in trying to kiss me. I had to push him back.’

Surveen Chawla

The actress added, ‘I was shocked and asked him what he was doing, and I just walked away.’ Surveen also spoke about how many cases of casting couch and unprofessional behaviour in the industry often go unnoticed or unreported due to fear and intimidation. She said that all this is very disturbing and has been going on for a long time.