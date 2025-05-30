‘We Are So Unemployed We Know A Girl’s Followers Increased By 2 Million’, Rakul Preet Singh On Avneet Kaur-Virat Controversy

The names of small-screen actress Avneet Kaur and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have been in the news for a long time. A like on a photo of the actress by the cricketer made a lot of headlines on social media. However, later he clarified and said that it was the algorithm’s mistake. Now, many people reacted to this. But Avneet remained silent on the entire matter. However, now Rakul Preet Singh has also given her reaction on this whole matter.

Rakul Preet Singh

Let us tell you that Rakul Preet Singh answered many questions in a podcast. She was asked which couple she is more inspired by, she said, ‘The couple I am most inspired by is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. I think the whole country is inspired by them.’ Rakul Preet also gave her opinion on the Avneet and Virat controversy and said, ‘We have become so unemployed that we also know that a girl’s followers increased by two million because of his one like. What difference does it make? Sadly, this became news.’

Rakul Preet Singh

On the cricketer’s clarification, the actress said, “It is a very personal matter. When you are a celebrity of Virat’s level, everything is scanned. Even following a profile becomes news.” When asked if Virat was forced to clarify, Rakul said, “Every person changes with time. Maybe earlier he was more expressive, now he is a little quieter. What is wrong with this? Who are we to judge? It is his personal journey.”

Rakul Preet Singh

Let us tell you that the whole controversy started when a like came from Virat Kohli’s official Instagram handle on her picture. Later, the cricketer justified it and called it merely an algorithmic accident, and the like was not intended by him. A few days later, Avneet was seen in the cricket ground supporting RCB in the IPL 2025 match.