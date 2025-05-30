‘Let’s Sit & Talk, I Think He Should Do The Film’, Johnny Lever Revealed His Opinion On Paresh Rawal’s Exit From Hera Pheri 3

The news of Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ shocked his fans. After this, the news came out that the lead actor and producer of the film, Akshay Kumar, is going to file a case of ‘breach of trust’ against Paresh Rawal. Now, famous comedian and actor Johnny Lever has given his reaction on this matter and said that he should do the film.

The famous actor said about Paresh Rawal, ‘I think he should do the film. Let’s sit and talk. Solve the matter because fans will miss Paresh ji a lot in the film. It won’t be fun without him. So we should solve it by talking, in my opinion, this is the right thing.’ Although there were rumours that Paresh Rawal left the film due to creative differences, Paresh himself denied this in a tweet on May 25.

In his tweet, he wrote, ‘My lawyer Amit Naik has sent a reply regarding my proper termination and exit. When he reads my reply, everything will become clear.’ The actor not only decided to walk out of the film but also returned the advance signing amount of Rs 11 Lakhs with 15% interest. Meanwhile, Johnny Lever will soon be seen in ‘Housefull 5’.

This upcoming multistarrer film also stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri in important roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will release in theaters on June 6. It’s one song, “Laal Pari” has already been released, and during the trailer launch of the film, the entire cast was present.