Tamannaah Bhatia Called Liking Deepika Padukone’s Post On Sandeep Reddy Controversy ‘Instagram Algorithm Mistake’ 

There was a dispute between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Wanga over the film ‘Spirit’ in which was starred against Prabhas. Sandeep made several allegations against Deepika without naming her. Amidst all this, a video of Deepika is going viral on social media in which she is promoting the 2020 film ‘Chhapaak’. In this, she is answering a journalist, who said that the producer of the film is Ranveer, so the house money is invested.

Deepika Padukone

To this, Deepika immediately said that this is her own hard-earned money. Netizens noticed that Tamannaah Bhatia liked this post, which meant that she is standing with Deepika in this debate. But now she has commented on it. ‘She has broken the silence.’ The video was shared with the text, ‘She is not falling for propaganda: disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessional, misogyny, double standards.’ The post was liked from Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram account.

Tamannaah Bhatia

But now Tamannaah has shared a post on Instagram Stories, insisting that she did not ‘like’ the post, but the algorithm did it on its own. She wrote, ‘Can Instagram please figure out how it auto-likes the page because random people are making this news and I actually have work to do.’ This is the second time in recent times that a celebrity has blamed the Instagram algorithm for ‘liking’ a post.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Earlier, cricketer Virat Kohli had said something similar when fans noticed that he had liked a post by Avneet Kaur. Virat’s statement read, ‘I would like to clarify that while scrolling my feed, it appears that the algorithm has mistakenly recorded an interaction. There was absolutely no intention behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.’