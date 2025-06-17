‘Being Friends With Kids Doesn’t Come Naturally To Mothers’: Kajol On Her Evolving Parenting Style

Kajol is embracing a new phase in motherhood, one where she sees herself less as an authority figure and more as a confidante to her children, Nysa and Yug. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, the actor reflected on how her parenting approach has shifted with time, and how building a friendship with her kids has been a conscious, and sometimes challenging, effort.

The actor shared a moment from the past when she used to scold Nysa, telling her she’d only understand her perspective once she became a mother herself. Nysa, she recalled, had replied cheekily that she planned on only having sons because she believed “sons are easy.”

Kajol admitted that transitioning from a traditional maternal role to a more open and friendly dynamic with her children was not something that came naturally. “Being friends with kids doesn’t come naturally to mothers because we devote ourselves to being mothers. And all of us have to become friends with our kids after a point, and when we try to do that, it gets difficult,” she said. “We have to try hard to be friends with kids and have those uncomfortable conversations with them and carry those uncomfortable feelings with us.”

She emphasised the importance of being approachable without judgment, especially when it comes to topics like relationships. “I hope they can tell me that,” Kajol said when asked if her kids talk to her about their dating lives. “My son is young but my daughter definitely – we would have those conversations.”

On the speculation around Nysa joining the film industry, Kajol firmly dismissed it. “Bilkul nai… No, woh 22 saal ki ho gayi hai, hone wali hai abhi. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi,” she said, confirming that Bollywood is not on her daughter’s radar for now.

Professionally, Kajol is gearing up for the release of Maa, a horror spin-off of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, hitting theatres on June 27. She also has Sarzameen and Maharagni: Queen of Queens lined up.