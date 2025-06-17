An extraordinary journey of voices marks 100 episodes: Tinka Jail Radio Podcasts create history in podcasting and prison reforms

By Pranav Chandhok

The year was 2020 when the world was facing the covid-19 pandemic. During those testing times, Tinka Tinka Foundation (TTF), a public charitable trust devoted to prison reforms in India, decided to open a platform for telling real life stories from jails- stories that were positive and contributed towards the mission of prison reforms. With no financial support, the podcast series continued amidst struggles and created a solid platform for prison inmates to voice their concerns. This groundbreaking podcast completes its 100th episodes now and stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling, solidarity, and second chances.

A Voice Behind Bars

Founded by Professor (Dr.) Vartika Nanda, a tireless supporter for prison reforms, Vartika Nanda – Wikipedia, Tinka Jail Radio has provided inmates with a platform to express themselves, share their journeys, and cultivate hope beyond confinement. The initiative has resonated far beyond prison walls, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the lives of those seeking reformation. All these podcasts are honorary in nature with no financial support.

100 Episodes of Impact

Reaching the 100th episode signifies far more than a numerical milestone; it marks a growing legacy of change. Tinka Jail Radio। Ep 100 ।Tinka Tinka Foundation Dayl। Vartika Nanda Over the years, the podcast has amplified voices often overlooked, shedding light on personal narratives that reveal the deep intersections of justice, humanity, and reform. From poetry and reflections to personal anecdotes of resilience, Books – Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms each episode adds to a collective archive of transformation.

Beyond the Walls: The Power of Rehabilitation

Stories aired on Tinka Jail Radio Podcasts underscore the importance of rehabilitative efforts in correctional facilities. By engaging inmates in communication, creativity, and personal growth, the podcast fosters a sense of dignity and belonging, proving that redemption is possible through introspection and expression.

The Impact of Tinka Jail Radio

The influence of these exclusive podcasts extend far beyond storytelling—it has actively contributed to the mental well-being of inmates. A recent survey conducted by the Tinka Tinka Foundation revealed that 74% of inmates in District Jail, Karnal found relief from mental stress through the prison radio. The initiative has also fostered a sense of community, reducing conflicts in prison spaces and encouraging positive engagement among inmates.

“Inmates spending time in the negative atmosphere of jails often have no one to share their sorrows with. They suffer from extreme hopelessness in such circumstances, which drives them to be suicidal at times. In this aspect, the jail radio and the Tinka Jail Podcast prove to be very effective. These are also helping us in documenting positive stories that exist in jails.” – Shailakshi Bharadwaj, Deputy Superintendent, District Jail, Karnal

In Haryana, where Tinka Tinka Foundation (TTF) launched, Tinka Jail Radio in 2021, has transformed prison environment by offering inmates a creative outlet, a sense of purpose, and a connection to the outside world. Milestones – Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms

Promoting Education in Jails

Beyond its role in rehabilitation, Tinka Jail Radio has emerged as a significant force in promoting education among inmates. In District Jail, Sonipat, the program has provided prisoners with a stable platform for learning, artistic expression, and spiritual growth. The initiative encourages inmates to engage in educational activities, fostering literacy and intellectual development even within the confines of prison walls. Additionally, in Karnal Jail, the radio has played a crucial role in motivating inmates to attend IGNOU classes, helping them transition from illiteracy to formal education. Jail Radio: Karnal – Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms By broadcasting announcements and educational discussions, Tinka Jail Radio has become an essential tool in ensuring that inmates remain committed to their learning journey.

Podcasts: Jail and the Police: Kissa Khaki Ka: Stories of Courage and Duty

Alongside Tinka Jail Radio, another impactful initiative in the realm of storytelling is Kissa Khaki Ka, a podcast series by Delhi Police. Conceptualized and narrated by Dr. Vartika Nanda, this series brings to light extraordinary tales of bravery, justice, and service by police personnel. Through gripping narratives, Kissa Khaki Ka showcases real-life incidents where officers have gone beyond their call of duty, reinforcing the bond between law enforcement and the public. Much like Tinka Jail Radio, this podcast serves as a bridge—connecting listeners to stories that inspire, inform, and instill a deeper understanding of justice and humanity. Delhi Police Podcast Series – Vartika Nanda

A Future Rooted in Hope

As Tinka Jail Radio embarks on its next chapter, its impact continues to expand. With each episode, the podcast not only shapes the narratives of those incarcerated but also challenges societal perceptions, encouraging empathy, understanding, and reform.

The 100th episode is not an endpoint—it is a milestone that reaffirms the belief that voices, no matter where they originate, deserve to be heard. Tinka Jail Radio remains a powerful beacon of hope, reminding us that storytelling can heal, transform, and inspire. Several unheard stories of this journey are a part of RADIO IN PRISON, an exclusive book recently published by National Book Trust. Welcome to National Book Trust India

Citations and References:

Children in Prisons

Duration: 4 minutes 58 seconds

4 minutes 58 seconds Date: 28 November 2020

Tinka Jail Radio Ep 86 – Tinka Prison Research Cell

Date: 27 April 2024

Links: Podcasts – Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms

Panipat Jail Radio Revolution | Brut | Year 2022 | Vartika Nanda – Youtube (Date: January 9, 2022 ) Panipat Jail Radio Revolution। तिनका जेल। Brut। Year 2022। Tinka Tinka Foundation। Vartika Nanda – YouTube

(Pranav Chandhok is an explorer of data and AI in India and is keen to explore new avenues.)