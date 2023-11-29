Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Dad Rishi Kapoor: ‘Wish I Could Share More’

Ranbir Kapoor during a promotional event of his upcoming movie Animal, opens up about his deep regret. He said that he regrets not being friends with his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor. he further added that he is glad he now his daughter Raha to love. His new upcoming movie Animal is about the bond a son shares with his father. Ranbir plays the son while Anil Kapoor essays the role of his father in the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal

During the promotional event, Ranbir said, everyone who loses a parent always feels they never spent enough time with them. He added that Rishi Kapoor was busy shooting double and triple shifts when he was growing up. “He was travelling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back.”

Ranbir Kapoor talked about his father Rishi Kapoor

A few years before his death in 2020, Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror, “He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve sc***** up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change.”

On the work front Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the role of the main antagonist.