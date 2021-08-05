Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is in judicial custody. The crime branch of Mumbai Police is also keeping a close watch on the bank account of Raj Kundra, accused of making porn movies and uploading them on apps. In this case, not only Raj Kundra but the bank accounts of all the accused are being investigated. At the same time, more than a dozen bank accounts have been frozen so far. Police claim that Raj Kundra has earned crores from porn film racket.

It was also revealed in a WhatsApp chat that he had made a deal to sell pornographic films for crores of rupees and also set a goal for the company by 2023. At the same time, recently Sagarika Shona Suman has revealed that not only Raj Kundra from these films but also actors and actresses have earned crores of rupees from the shooting of films. Please tell that the crime branch has issued summons to Sagarika Shona Suman for questioning.

Recently, by issuing a statement, the actress has also made a shocking disclosure about the earnings of the actors working in these pornographic films. Sagarika claims that Nandita Dutta aka ‘Nancy Bhabhi’, who was arrested by the police in Kolkata a few days ago, was earning up to Rs 30-35 lakh per month from these films. Sagarika also said that from porn videos to online streamed shows and video clips, Nandita Dutta has earned up to Rs 5 crore in a year.

Sagarika further said that ‘All actresses like Nandita Dutta, Tina Nandi, Zoya Rathore used to earn lakhs of rupees through these pornographic films. All of them had an annual income of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. Sagarika has appealed to the police not to make the mistake of mistaking these actresses as victims.

The actress said in her statement that, ‘In the last 2-3 years, these actresses have worked in hundreds of porn films. These movies have been released on different OTT apps. Even after everyone’s business was closed in the lockdown, this market of porn films was progressing a lot. He said that these films were shot in the bungalow in Mud Island. It took 6 hours to shoot a video’.

Sagarika said, ‘These are porn stars. These people have earned from 15 lakh to 25 lakh rupees every month. Actresses like Tina Nandi and Sonia Maheshwari charge 60-90 thousand rupees for shooting a 6-hour porn film. Sex scenes are also filmed during this shooting. Sagarika also said that the earnings of these actresses were not just porn films. She used to do live streaming shows for different OTT apps. There used to be private online sex shows for which users used to subscribe to the app. Let us tell you that Sagarika Suman is one of those people who made sensational allegations against Raj Kundra regarding porn films.