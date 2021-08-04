Due to illness, this actor of ‘Jodha Akbar’ had to amputate his leg.

These days, many such names have come out from the entertainment world who had to face many problems during the Corona period. Many have faced financial constraints due to the non-availability of work, while many are battling with some serious illness. In the past, many names like Baba Khan, Shagufta Ali, and Savita Bajaj had surfaced. Meanwhile, actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who has worked in the TV serials ‘Jodha Akbar’ and ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’, has had to amputate one leg due to diabetes. During the Corona period, he was facing work problems. Due to stress, his diabetes level kept rising and now he has to see this day.

This news is also eye-opening for all those people who do not take care of their health. According to media reports, after the operation which lasted for five hours, doctors have amputated one of his legs from the body. In an interview, Lokendra told that due to the high-stress level, his blood sugar increased due to which one leg had to be amputated.

During the conversation, Lokendra said, ‘I cannot do anything. Before the corona epidemic, I was doing good work but when the work started decreasing, the worries started increasing due to financial problems. Lokendra further told that initially there were problems in his right leg. When he ignored it but later this infection kept spreading. He had gangrene. ‘The only way to save himself was to cut off his legs till the knee. ‘

Lokendra’s operation went on for five hours at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mumbai. Lokendra further says that ‘I wish I had paid attention to it 10 years ago when I had diabetes. We actors have no time to shoot. Eating irregularities and working hours have a bad effect on health and also lead to stress’.

Lokendra also told that financial assistance has also been provided to him by CINTAA. Apart from this, all the actors are also calling me and taking care of me, and encouraging me.

Talking about Lokendra’s work front, he has also appeared in ‘CID’, ‘Crime Patrol’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ apart from ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Jodha Akbar’. Apart from this, Lokendra was also seen in Meejan Jaffrey’s film ‘Malaal’.