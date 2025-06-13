‘She’s Not At My Level’: Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija’s Rift Heats Up In The Traitors India Premiere

The Indian edition of The Traitors dropped its first episode on Prime Video on 12 June, and drama kicked off from the very beginning. A visible clash between digital personalities Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija (popularly known as Rebel Kid) has already become the episode’s biggest talking point. Viewers, particularly on social media, are leaning in favour of Apoorva and hoping Uorfi faces a reality check as the game progresses.

What Went Down Between Uorfi and Apoorva

In the episode, Apoorva opened up about the tension between them. “I was anxious and crying to myself,” she said. “Uorfi kept asking what was wrong. I asked her for a few minutes of silence, but she got angry.” She added, “She spoke about her level, but neither her height nor her brain has grown.”

On the other hand, Uorfi seemed unbothered and stood by her words. “If you’re going to snap, then I don’t want to talk to you,” she said. “I am at a certain level. She’s not at my level and she needs to respect me. She’s my junior.”

Internet Reaction

The drama has already sparked heated discussions online. One Reddit user wrote, “Someone please tell Uorfi that being loud doesn’t equal being right. Apoorva is just as relevant, if not more.” Another said, “She’s giving main character syndrome. This rude behaviour won’t get her far. She needs to humble herself.”

Some fans also compared her current behaviour to her more polished image in Follow Kar Lo Yaar, saying, “She seemed more real there. Here, she’s losing the plot.”

About the Show



The Traitors India features 20 contestants, including names like Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Lakshmi Manchu, Anshula Kapoor, and Raj Kundra. Hosted by Karan Johar, the format involves the Faithfuls trying to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors among them before they get ‘murdered’ in-game. The original Dutch format (De Verraders) has found success with its UK and US versions.