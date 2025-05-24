From Apoorva Mukhija & Uorfi Javed To Raj Kundrra & Elvish Yadav, These Stars Will Be Seen In ‘The Traitors’ of Karan Johar 

The upcoming show ‘The Traitors’ is soon going to come on OTT. According to the makers of the show, ‘The Traitors’ will be the ultimate game of trust, betrayal, and deception, where relationships will weaken and everyone’s face will be exposed. In this game, about 20 players will come together and fight among themselves to get the title and Rs 1 crore. There is a lot of discussion about this show, but do you know who those 20 players will be?

Karan Johar

Introducing the players, Karan Johar said, ‘Here you will find that rebel who talks big despite being a kid. He was pointing towards Apoorva Mukhija. Pointing towards Uorfi Javed, he further said, there are some who are seen only with the help of their outfits. Referring to Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, Karan said, ‘Those who hide controversies behind masks.’

Uorfi Javed

Karan also said about YouTuber Elvish Yadav, ‘Don’t forget those who started grinding the mill in the pursuit of Chaklas.’ He then added, ‘And one sadly has a great name only. And whose life is great because of me.’ She could possibly be Seema Sajdeh or Kalyani Saha Chawla. Though Karan Johar did not name any contestant, Apoorva Mukhija, Elvish Yadav, Raj Kundra, and Uorfi Javed confirmed themselves on the show by sharing the trailer of the show on their respective Instagram stories.

Apoorva Mukhija

Let us tell you that Apoorva Mukhija was recently in the news headlines for her controversial comments on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The controversy went to another extent, and the actress was summoned by the Guwahati High Court as well. After which, she left Mumbai and came back to stay with her parents.