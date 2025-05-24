Disha Patani’s Matching Bikini With Kiara Advani’s In War 2 Attracted People’s Attention On Social Media, Controversy Erupted!

Catfights are often seen between Bollywood actresses. The new names in this list are Disha Patani and mom-to-be Kiara Advani. This discussion started when, after the release of the teaser of ‘War 2’ came out, Disha shared some of her photos in a bikini, which matches Kiara’s bikini to a great extent. Now, users are having fun on this and making funny comments in the comment section of this post.

Disha Patani

Both Disha Patani and Kiara Advani started their Bollywood career at almost the same time. Both got stardom from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Now, some users feel that Disha’s new Instagram post has been done deliberately to suppress Kiara’s ongoing ‘War 2’ teaser look. Seeing the pictures, netizens have made funny and controversial comments on this post.

Kiara Advani

One user wrote on the post, ‘Kiara Advani’s bikini photo ended with an Insta post.’ Another commented, ‘She has become insecure due to Kiara’s bikini photos being in the news.’ Some users were pointing out the same bikini colour and the time of the post. One wrote, ‘You can see that this is done deliberately. Looking at the time of the post… late night… 12 o’clock… the colour of the bikini matches Kiara’.

Disha Patani

Let us tell you that the teaser of ‘War 2’ has been released recently. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR along with Kiara Advani in the lead role. The teaser gives a glimpse of Kiara, where she is wreaking havoc in a golden bikini. As soon as the teaser was shared on the internet, her photos immediately went viral on social media. The film will be released in theatres on 14 August 2025.