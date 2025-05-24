Genelia D’Souza’s Reaction After Driver Drove off The Car While She Was Trying To Sit In The Car Praised By Netizens On The Internet

Famous Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza was recently spotted in Mumbai with her sons Ryan and Rahyl. In a video, the trio can be seen walking towards the car after spending their time in the city. Genelia went to sit in the car with the kids, but the car door was still open, and the driver drove off. Genelia was not able to get inside yet. But seeing her reaction, people are now praising her a lot.

Genelia D’Souza

Even after the car started moving, Genelia D’Souza did not panic and waited for a few seconds. The driver soon stopped the car so that the actress could get inside safely. During this, the actress wore a T-shirt midi dress, which shows both style and class. For her hair styling, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. People are praising her and saying that if it were another actress, she would have probably shouted.

Genelia D’Souza

Let us tell you that Genelia D’Souza is currently shooting for the upcoming film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ with Aamir Khan and is making headlines for her comeback on the big screen. She will be seen as Aamir Khan’s love interest in the upcoming sequel of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. This is her yet another collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions after her film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’. She worked with Imran Khan in the romantic comedy.

Genelia D’Souza

During a recent interview, Genelia spoke about being a part of the film with Aamir Khan and said, “It feels special to work with Aamir Khan Productions after so many years. This role is different from any character I have done before. It is emotional and full of depth. I am really grateful for the love the trailer has received, and I am waiting for the audience to watch the film.”