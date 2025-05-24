Sonalika Joshi Aka Madhavi Bhide Shared Her Pictures From Recent Photoshoot On Instagram, Pictures Inside

Sonalika Joshi has been on TV for the last 17 years, known for the role of Madhavi Bhide in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She is constantly entertaining her fans with ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and also shares some great photos and videos from time to time on her social media. Sonalika has recently shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram that can make anyone go crazy. But fans are enjoying finding different content in them.

Sonalika Joshi

Let us tell you that Madhavi Bhabhi, i.e., Sonalika Joshi, has posted some pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. And we must admit that she is looking beautiful in a black saree and is giving expressions by pressing her lips. People have given funny reactions to her photos. One user wrote, ‘Bhide Bhai will say – Madhavi, I did not expect this from you’. One said, ‘I swear, Madhavi Bhabhi is fire’. People have made similar comments.

Sonalika Joshi

However, do you know that Sonalika Joshi took a break from acting to fulfill her academic dream? The actress wanted to make a career in this interesting profession. When Sonalika was asked what she would have done if she had not acted, she said, ‘I would have ventured into fashion designing. I had even left the industry and studied for two years to fulfill my dream. But while doing the course, I felt that there was a lot of investment in this profession, and my father’s earnings were not good in those days.’

Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi further said, ‘So then I felt that when I am already earning from acting and here I have to pay to move forward, then I should go back to acting. Even when I was on a break, I was getting a lot of projects. Then I decided to quit fashion designing and came back to acting.’ Earlier, talking about her acting and family’s support, she said, ‘They were never against my inclination towards acting because they loved the art. Working in a bank happened because that was their expertise, so they continued with it.’