Ruhanika Dhawan Scored 91% In Her Class 12th Board Exams, Said Her Efforts of Leaving Industry For 3 Years Paid Off Well

Small screen actress Ruhanika Dhawan, who made it to Bollywood as well, is being congratulated by her fans for scoring 91 percent in her Class 12 International Baccalaureate (IB) board exams, with the results declared on May 20. She was much loved for her role as young Ruhi Bhalla in the famous TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She revealed that she had put her acting career on hold for three years to focus on her studies, and now she feels the efforts have been successful.

Ruhanika Dhawan

Speaking to one of the media houses, Ruhanika said, ‘I am very happy to have scored 91% in my boards. I have worked hard. I put my acting career on hold for three years to focus on my studies, and now I feel it was all worth it.’ Her parents are also extremely happy with her and revealed that they always had faith in their daughter. Ruhanika shared how good she feels, proving herself right, and said, ‘When the rest of the actors of my age were working and taking projects, I decided to focus on my studies.’

Ruhanika Dhawan

After completing her A-levels under the Cambridge syllabus, Ruhanika has shown interest in accounts and economics. She is preparing for entrance exams in colleges in Maharashtra and other parts of India. She revealed that the college schedule will give her a chance to return to acting. She made headlines in 2023 when she bought her first house at the age of just 15. At that time, she also shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Ruhanika Dhawan

Let us tell you that Ruhanika played Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) and Ishita Iyer’s (Divyanka Tripathi) daughter Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, who won the hearts of the audience with her cute antics. Apart from TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, the actress has also done cameos in Salman Khan and Daisy Shah’s film ‘Jai Ho’ and Sunny Deol’s sequel ‘Ghayal 2’.