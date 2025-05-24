Dipika Kakar Returned Home After Improvement In Her Health, Will Soon Be Operated For Liver Tumor

Television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. While the actress was preparing for surgery, she was rushed to the hospital after she developed a high fever. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that the surgery had to be delayed due to a high fever. Dipika’s fans are worried about her health. Now, Shoaib has shared an update, stating that Dipika’s fever is under control and she has returned home.

If everything goes as planned, the surgery will take place next week. He requested everyone to keep Dipika Kakar in their prayers. Shoaib Ibrahim shared a note on his Instagram Stories, giving fans an update on Dipika’s health. He wrote, ‘Just to give you all an update on Dipika’s health. Her fever is under control and she is back home… If everything goes as planned, she is likely to undergo surgery next week. Please keep her in your prayers.’

Apart from this, he also asked his fans to shower blessings on his sister Saba Ibrahim and their newborn baby. Shoaib wrote, ‘As you all know, Saba and Khalid have been blessed with a son… Please give your blessings to the newborn baby and Saba.’ Earlier this month, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika had been suffering from severe stomach pain for the past few weeks.’

He further said, ‘She was initially advised to take medication. However, when the pain increased, the actress got some scans done, which revealed that she had a tumor in her liver. Our doctor asked us to meet again, and when we met him, he asked us to get a CT scan done, and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left part of her liver. It is as big as a tennis ball in size. This was very shocking for us.’