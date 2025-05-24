Paresh Rawal Returned His Signing Amount of Rs 11 Lakh To The Makers of Hera Pheri 3, Including 15% Annual Interest & Compensation Amount

Babu Bhaiya aka Paresh Rawal will not be seen in ‘Hera Pheri 3’ since it has been made official by the actor and the makers of the film. The actor himself had announced his exit from the film, after which the controversy erupted over his sudden exit. Akshay Kumar’s production house, ‘Cape of Good Films’, is producing it, which had reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on the actor. Now the latest update is that Paresh has returned his signing amount to the filmmakers.

So now any hope of him appearing in the film is completely over. According to one of the media houses, Paresh Rawal has returned Rs 11 lakh to the makers of ‘Hera Pheri 3’, which he had received as a signing amount for the film. Along with this, he has also returned 15% annual interest and some additional amount as compensation for his exit.

A source revealed, ‘Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh with 15% interest per annum and also paid a little more money to exit the franchise.’ The insider further added that Paresh Rawal’s total fee for the film was fixed at Rs 15 crore, with an annual clause in his term sheet. He was to receive the remaining Rs 14.89 crore just a month after the release of ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

The entire shoot is expected to begin next year, and the release date is said to be fixed in late 2026 or 2027. But the actor did not like this delay. The source said, ‘As per the term sheet, Paresh Rawal was given Rs 11 lakh as signing amount. His total fee was fixed at Rs 15 crore. The term sheet stated that Paresh Rawal will receive the remaining amount of Rs 14.89 crore within a month of the film’s release.