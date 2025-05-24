Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Stuns As Bejewelled Goddess In Look 2, Her Shimmering Headpiece Becomes The Highlight

After making her much-anticipated Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a shimmering, bejewelled Armani gown as one of L’Oreal Paris’ global ambassadors. With her second look at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt set a new standard for red carpet glamour and elegance.

Following her highly anticipated debut at the world’s most prestigious festival earlier that day, the actress graced the French Riviera with pure glamour. She draped herself in a stunning blue Armani Privé gown as she attended L’Oréal Paris’ renowned Lights on Women’s Worth event, celebrating trailblazing creators from around the globe.

Alia Bhatt shines bright in blue with her second look at Cannes 2025

After captivating everyone earlier in the day with her ethereal soft nude Schiaparelli ensemble, Alia Bhatt switched things up for the evening, exuding a bold yet sophisticated charm. The Heart of Stone star dazzled in a form-fitting mesh tube gown from Armani’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, adorned with shimmering stones and radiant celestial blue gemstones. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia’s look was elevated with a dramatic headpiece encrusted with the same vivid blue stones from her gown, transforming her outfit into a true masterpiece that commanded attention.

To perfectly complement her outfit, Alia chose a sleek bun, subtle makeup, a diamond ring, and matching blue stone earrings, all coming together to create an ethereal elegance. This look also captured the timeless charm for which Armani is renowned.

Alia Bhatt proudly represents India as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador

As the newest L’Oreal Paris ambassador, Alia Bhatt graced the global stage, marking a proud moment for Bollywood. But her second look carried deeper meaning—it honored women in film who have long gone unrecognized. By joining the Lights on Women’s Worth program, launched in 2021 to support emerging female filmmakers, Alia highlighted the importance of empowerment and visibility for those behind the scenes in cinema.

Alia Bhatt Marks a Stunning Cannes Red Carpet Debut in Schiaparelli

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dazzling presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt made a striking debut on the red carpet, captivating everyone with her stunning appearance. For her much-awaited Cannes debut, Alia chose an exquisite off-shoulder, form-fitting gown from the prestigious international label Schiaparelli. The gown was adorned with delicate floral embroidery along the hem, adding a romantic charm to her soft and graceful look.

Channelling a vintage vibe, Alia chose an old-school look, pairing her outfit with soft makeup, a radiant golden highlighter, and a neat centre-parted bun. Her graceful simplicity and confidence left a lasting mark, winning admiration from both fans and fashion experts. Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that Alia might skip the festival because of the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. As reported by Mid-Day, the actress was originally set to attend the opening ceremony but decided to stay back in support of her country during this sensitive time. However, her eventual appearance made the wait worthwhile.