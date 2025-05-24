Baburao Bows Out: Paresh Rawal Quits Hera Pheri 3, Returns Signing Fee With Interest

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3, reports have emerged that veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially exited the project and returned his signing amount—along with a 15% annual interest. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor was initially offered ₹15 crore for the film, but he had reservations about a specific clause in the agreement.

As per the report, Paresh Rawal had received ₹11 lakh as a signing amount. However, due to his decision to back out of the film, he returned that sum with 15% p.a. interest, plus an additional amount as a goodwill gesture. The term sheet reportedly stated that Paresh would receive the remaining ₹14.89 crore only one month after the film’s release, which is not expected until late 2026 or 2027. With shooting scheduled to begin next year, the extended delay in full payment reportedly made the actor uneasy, leading to his departure.

Paresh’s exit stunned fans and industry insiders alike, especially as he played the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the iconic comedy franchise. His sudden withdrawal has caused significant disruption, especially since the series has a strong fanbase eagerly awaiting the third installment for nearly two decades.

Akshay Legal Team Warned Paresh Rawal

The situation escalated when Akshay Kumar, who also serves as a producer on the film, initiated legal action against Paresh. Akshay’s legal team, led by Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, warned of “severe legal consequences.” Tidke stated, “We have informed him of the consequences. The decision has affected the franchise, and expenses have already been made toward cast, crew, logistics, and trailer production.”

About Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri first hit theatres in 2000, directed by Priyadarshan, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, helmed by Neeraj Vora. The franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, with the character of Baburao becoming a cultural icon.

With Rawal’s departure and legal tensions rising, the future of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain.