‘There Is No Creative Differences With Filmmaker’, Paresh Rawal Confirmed His Exit From Hera Pheri 3

The trio of Raju, Ghanshyam, and Baburao was well liked in ‘Hera Pheri’ and its sequel ‘Hera Pheri 2’. The audience was eagerly waiting for the third part of this franchise. But there were reports that Baburao will not be a part of this film. Now the actor himself has confirmed this and has also revealed that his relationship with director Priyadarshan is good and he has not left the film due to creative differences.



Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal confirmed on 18 April 2025 that he is leaving ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Announcing his decision, he tweeted, ‘I want to put it on record that my decision to leave ‘Hera Pheri 3′ was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative differences with the filmmaker. I have love, respect and faith for film director Priyadarshan.’

Fans are hurt by this decision of Paresh Rawal and everyone is giving their reaction on his post. One user wrote, ‘What Babu Bhaiya, why then?’ Another wrote, ‘There is no Hera Pheri without you.’ The third fan even said that if he is not a part of the film, he will not watch the movie. A fan wrote, ‘Sir, this film will be incomplete without you.’

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had said that if Babu Bhaiya and Raju are not in ‘Hera Pheri 3’, then Shyam also has no existence. He has no meaning. He also said that if even one of them is removed, the film will not work. Earlier this year, in 2025, director Priyadarshan announced ‘Hera Pheri 3’.