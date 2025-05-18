Rasha Thadani Groves To Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Song At An Award Function

Beautiful daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has always been a social media sensation. However, it was only when she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Aazad’ in the year 2025 with nephew of Ajay Devgn that the audience noticed her talent. Rasha Thadani performed her mother Raveena Tandon’s song at an award function last night.

Rasha Thadani

The newly-minted star was seen dancing to the chartbuster track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’ at the event. Rasha Thadani rocked the dance floor in a yellow thigh-high slit sari-dress at the award function. During this, she showed off her best moves, after which people are calling her a carbon copy of Raveena Tandon.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha was also seen dancing to the song ‘Ek Do Teen’ at the event last night. She came into the limelight with the song ‘Uyi Amma’ from ‘Aazad’, thanks to her brilliant screen presence and perfect expressions. However, the actress said that her mother Raveena trained her to mimic the expressions of Rekha, Saroj Khan and Sadhana so that she looks perfect on the big screen.

Rasha Thadani

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Rasha Thadani said, ‘My mother taught, she knew since the time I decided or since the time I started working on this film. She used to make me sit and watch Rekha ji, Saroj ji and even Sadhana ji dance. So she used to explain it to me and say ‘look at their expressions here, look at their eyes, look at their lips.’