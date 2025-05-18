‘We Have Separate Rooms In Our House, It’s Our Understanding’ Surbhi Jyoti Opened Up On Her Relationship With Husband Sumit

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married with much fanfare last year. In an interview given to one of the media houses, Surbhi told how compatible she and Sumit are with each other. However, meanwhile she also said that both husband and wife have separate rooms for themselves in their house and she also told the reason for this.

During this, she has said that she wants her ‘own space’. Surbhi discussed her family life and said that since both of them work from home, they decided to have their own rooms in the house by mutual consent. However, at the same time she accepted that this is rare and said, ‘He also works from home, I also work from home when there is no shooting. We are not restless to go out, we are very happy just staying at home in our house, we have kept separate rooms by our choice.’

Surbhi further said, ‘Because he has been alone for most of his life and the same has been the case with me. This is a decision taken by mutual consent. It is rare, but it is like that.’ Surbhi then said that the reason for having their own rooms is to have space, and it works for them. She said, ‘I have my own wardrobe, my own bathroom, and my own space. Sometimes he is in his room, I am in mine. Still, we are together. It happened because we were on the same page. I am not saying that this is the only way you can give each other space, but yes. We are doing it.’

She also said that this method may not necessarily work so well for others. Surabhi and Sumit got married in October 2024 last year at Jim Corbett Resorts in Uttarakhand. Before this, both dated for a few years. Surbhi has appeared in TV shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Ishqbaaz’ and ‘Naagin 3’. On the other hand, Sumit has appeared in shows like ‘The Test Case’ and he has also been a contestant of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4’.