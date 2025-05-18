Neha Kakkar Shared Pictures From Her Mother & Father’s Marriage Anniversary With Sonu Kakkar

Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar recently celebrated her mother and father’s marriage anniversary. Her whole family was seen together on this special occasion. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh, sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar were also seen celebrating the anniversary. She has shown a glimpse of last night’s party on her social media handle.

Let us tell you that a few months ago Sonu had announced to break ties with his brother and sister. However, the post was also deleted after some time. The singer shared a photo with her father, mother, brother Tony and sister Sonu on Instagram. There was ‘Happy Anniversary’ on the wall in the background and a cake was placed on the table, in which the photo of her parents was made.

Neha shared many photos in this post. In one of the pictures, the whole family is seen dancing. Neha also shared a mirror selfie with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. She wrote in the caption, ‘What a night it was!!!’ On this Sonu commented, ‘Really.’

A few months ago, Sonu Kakkar created a sensation by sharing a post on her social media handle in which she wrote in clear words that she is breaking up with her brother and sister. She also told that she is very hurt. However, she deleted this post after some time. Neha was also in the headlines due to controversies in the past days since she reached the Melbourne concert 3 hours late and started crying on stage.