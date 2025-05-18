Anand Pandit Claimed Shahrukh Khan’s Films Worked Because of Vastu Shashtra, Deets Inside

King Khan of the industry, Shahrukh Khan is considered one of the biggest film stars of Indian cinema till date. However, the actor faced a bad phase when his films ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ (2017) and ‘Zero’ (2018) failed miserably at the box office. This prompted Shah Rukh to take a break from his acting career.

The break got prolonged due to the pandemic and after almost five years, Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to the big screen with two blockbusters ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawaan’, which grossed over Rs 2000 crore. Now, in a conversation with one of the media houses, Anand Pandit has revealed many things and cited Vastu as the reason behind these films.

Shah Rukh Khan had said about Anand Pandit, ‘He is my spiritual guru. He understands Vastu, so when one of my films does not perform well, I call him to change things in my house. I say, ‘Sir, meri pichle wali picture nahi chali, kuch kar do’, and he suggests moving a mirror around. But luckily my films are doing well.’

Reacting to the actor’s comment, Anand Pandit told, ‘When we got closer, I started guiding him that there is a special Vastu Shastra which is based on energy, which I practice. We adjusted the required energy at his house. And it worked for him. He is so humble and great that he also believed it and I am grateful for that.’ When asked which films Shah Rukh approached him for, Anand Pandit said, ‘For both Pathan and Jawaan.’