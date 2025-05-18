‘I Would Prefer Going Hell Instead of Going Pakistan’, Javed Akhtar Opened Up On Facing Trolls

Famous writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for freely expressing his opinion on political and social issues. Due to this, he is also trolled a lot by netizens on social media. He gets abused a lot on social media, about which he recently talked in an event. Javed Akhtar told that some people call him ‘Kafir’ and some ‘Jihadi’. Regarding this, he gave such a statement, which is being discussed everywhere.



Let us tell you that Javed Akhtar said in a book launch event that if he gets a choice whether to go to hell or Pakistan, he would prefer to go to hell. Javed Akhtar, while talking to the audience at the launch of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s book ‘Narkatala Swarg’, told how he has to face the anger and misbehavior of fundamentalists of both Hindu and Muslim communities every day.

According to one of the media houses, Javed Akhtar said, ‘People from both sides abuse me. One calls me a Kafir and says that I will go to hell. The other calls me a Jihadi and talks about sending me to Pakistan. So, if I get a choice to go to hell or Pakistan, I would prefer to go to hell.’

Javed Akhtar further said, ‘People from both sides abuse me. It is not one-sided. There are also people who appreciate me. Many people support me, praise me and encourage me. But it is also true that the fundamentalists from this side also abuse me, the fundamentalists from that side also abuse me. This is the reality.’He then said, ‘If you are talking from one side, then you will offend people from only one side, but if you are talking from both sides, then you will displease a lot of people. If you meet me sometime, I will show you my WhatsApp and Twitter, in which I get abuses from both sides.’