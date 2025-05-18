Monalisa’s Simplicity In Her Upcoming Song ‘Jai Mahakaal’ Winning Netizens Hearts, Check Inside

Viral Instagram girl Monalisa, who went viral while selling garlands in Maha Kumbh 2025, has now completed the shooting of her first music video ‘Jai Mahakaal’. In this video, she will be seen with actor Utkarsh Singh. Monalisa has shared some pictures of the shooting on social media, in which she is looking very beautiful in salwar-suit. Her simplicity and innocence have won the hearts of the fans.

Monalisa

Monalisa recently posted a video on her Instagram and wrote, ‘The shooting of Jai Mahakal song is complete, eagerly waiting for the release. Give lots of love to this song.’ This post is getting a lot of response from the fans and the video is going viral rapidly. Earlier also a post of Monalisa went viral, in which she was seen in a white floral print suit.

Monalisa

Let us tell you that a video of Monalisa selling garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral, in which her blue eyes caught people’s attention. After this video went viral on the internet, she became a social media sensation and started getting film offers. Her popularity increased so much that she had to leave the fair and return home.

Monalisa

Film director Sanoj Mishra signed Monalisa for the lead role in his film. Since then, she has appeared in many events and is now coming in front of the audience through her first music video. Her journey has been amazing, in which a simple girl has touched new heights of success with her simplicity and confidence. This story of Monalisa is an inspiration for all those who want to make their dreams come true. Her simplicity, confidence and hard work have given her a new identity. Now the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of her music video ‘Jai Mahakaal’.