Guddi Maruti Made Revelations About Her Friend Divya Bharti’s Death, Said She Felt Sad A Day Before

Guddi Maruti, who was a close friend of Divya Bharti and has worked with her, has recently talked about the actress. Now she once again talked about Divya and made a revelation about her death. Guddi Maruti said that Divya was a little sad a day before her death. The actress said this in an interview and told the incident of her birthday party, in which Divya Bharti was present.

Divya Bharti was an actress who achieved super stardom at a very young age and then left this world at a very young age. She got married at the age of just 19. Divya, who made everyone crazy with her innocence, died under suspicious circumstances on 5 April 1993. Divya Bharti’s husband, Sajid Nadiadwala was also accused of her murder. But Guddi Maruti called it wrong.

Guddi Maruti talked about the moments before Divya Bharti’s death and also rejected the claims that Divya was murdered by Sajid and said, ‘Divya Bharti was a good girl, but was a little messed up. She lived every day as if it were her last day. At that time, she was dating Sajid Nadiadwala. This was the time when we were shooting for ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’. She died on the night of April 5, and it was my birthday on April 4.’

Guddi further said, ‘So, we were all partying together, Govinda, Divya, Sajid, and others. She was fine at the party, but I felt she was a little sad. She had to go for an outdoor shoot, but she didn’t want to go.’ She also said that Divya was not afraid of heights and also narrated an incident when Divya lived on the fifth floor of a Juhu building’.