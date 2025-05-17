“If Babu Bhaiya And Raju Are Not Same, Shyam Doesn’t Exist”, Said Suniel Shetty On Exit of Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer’ is going to be released in theatres on May 23, which he is promoting fiercely. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor has now opened up about the buzz around ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and how much he enjoys sharing the screen with his co-stars in the film. Suniel spoke about ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and what inspired him to be a part of the film.

The actor said, “Where do you get to play such characters? How often do you get to play such characters? Very few”. He also spoke about his experience in historical films like ‘Border’ and ‘Hera Pheri’ and how such stories depend on the presence of every character to make an impact. “For me, I was a part of Border, but everyone got equal love and appreciation, and till date we remember those characters,” he said.

Suniel Shetty further said, ‘When it comes to Hera Pheri, if Babu Bhaiya and Raju are not there, Shyam does not exist. He has no meaning. You remove one of them and the film does not work.’ However, Paresh Rawal has reportedly left the franchise due to a lack of creativity. On the work front, Suniel will next be seen in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

However, who will be officially part of this upcoming comedy film is yet to be confirmed and will be known once the poster of the film is released. If we talk about Suniel Shetty’s personal life then let us tell you that he is currently enjoying his lovely time with his granddaughter, Athiya Shetty’s little cute daughter, and often shares pictures on social media.