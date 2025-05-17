Saba Azad Updated Fans On Her Sister-In-Law Dipika Kakar’s Health, Said More Worried For Bhabhi Than Her Upcoming Baby

Television actress Dipika Kakar shocked everyone with the news of her tennis ball-sized liver tumor. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared his concern about his wife’s health in his YouTube vlog and how their 2-year-old son will be able to live without his mother after his mother’s surgery. However, Dipika has shown courage, and her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim, has also reacted to it.

Let us tell you that Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz posted a video on their YouTube channel in which they talked about Dipika Kakar’s liver tumor. Saba, who is also due to give birth anytime next week, shared that she is more worried about her Bhabhi than her pregnancy and the upcoming baby. She is praying for her good health and her speedy recovery.

Saba said, ‘It is important to have faith in Allah. I have learned this thing during this time. Because no matter how much you cry, how much you do, nothing will happen. In 2 days, 3 days, everything is fine.’ Saba further told that initially she had not met Dipika, and she only came to know about her stomach pain from her mother. But when the doctor advised Dipika Kakar to get a CT scan done, she was shocked.

She further said, ‘We were discussing among ourselves why they are suggesting a CT-scan. Ultrasound is done in case of normal stomach pain. So we had to shoot something at that time, so Ammi just came and told us that we were eating food, I don’t know how my sister and Appi were. At that time, I forgot about the child for a while, which a mother has to say, I don’t know if it is right or not.’