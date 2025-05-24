‘Son Of Sardaar’ Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away At 54, Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of A Gentle Star: Read Here!!!

Mukul Dev, renowned for his roles in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The film industry is mourning the sudden loss of actor and model Mukul Dev, who passed away at the age of 54. Known for his memorable performances in Son of Sardaar and R… Rajkumar, Mukul Dev died on the night of May 23, 2024. He had been unwell for several days and was admitted to the ICU before his condition worsened. The exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Bollywood mourns the death of 54-year-old actor, Mukul Dev

On May 24, 2025, actor Vindu Dara Singh, who starred alongside Mukul Dev in Son of Sardaar, confirmed the heartbreaking news of Mukul Dev’s passing. Sharing a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), Vindu expressed his deep sorrow. The news has left the film fraternity and fans mourning the untimely loss of the talented actor. His tweet reads: “Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Mukul was reportedly admitted to intensive care in recent days due to health complications, though the exact cause has not been revealed. The actor passed away on May 23, 2025, leaving his brother Rahul Dev in deep mourning. Speaking to India Today, Vindu shared: “After his parents’ death, Mukul kept to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Mukul Dev on his acting journey

Mukul Dev, born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, was more than just a familiar face on screen. He began his acting journey in 1996 with the television series Mumkin and made his film debut the same year with Dastak, starring opposite Sushmita Sen. Over a career spanning nearly three decades, he appeared in several popular films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana, R… Rajkumar, Jai Ho, and Son of Sardaar.

Beyond Bollywood, he has established a strong presence in Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali cinema. This versatile actor has also featured in significant television projects like 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897 and hosted the inaugural season of Fear Factor India. In a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, Mukul looked back on his 25-year career with a sense of fulfillment, stating:

“Somehow over the years, as an actor, I have, without me knowing it, managed to create a space for myself where people call me when they think that this role this fellow can do. The calls that I get for casting are mostly very typical roles like Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), and I know they would not have called anyone but me. Even when I did 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897, I could see the reason why they called me for it.”

Mukul Dev will appear one final time in the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, which Vindu Dara Singh emotionally described as his ‘swansong’.