Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Wife Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery For Liver Tumour

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently updated fans about the health of his wife, Dipika Kakar, who has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shoaib revealed that Dipika is currently at home and stable, but a surgery is likely to take place next week to remove the “tennis ball-sized” tumour.

“Her fever is under control and she is back home,” he wrote, adding, “Mostly her surgery is scheduled in the next week if all goes as planned. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Alongside the health update, Shoaib also shared a joyful family development. “As you all are aware, Saba & Khalid are blessed with a baby boy… Please shower the newborn baby & Saba with all your blessings!” he wrote, celebrating the arrival of his sister Saba’s child.

Earlier, Shoaib had spoken in detail about Dipika’s health condition in a YouTube vlog titled Need Your Prayers. He recalled that Dipika initially complained of stomach pain while he was away in Chandigarh, which they assumed was acidity. However, when the pain persisted, she consulted their family doctor and underwent several blood tests and scans. A CT scan later confirmed a large tumour in the left lobe of her liver.

“The size of the tumour is quite big—like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us,” Shoaib had shared, mentioning that Dipika had been admitted to the hospital for further tests.

Dipika and Shoaib, who met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhan, in 2023. Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson but separated in 2015.