Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes 2025, Sparking Netizen Buzz About Her ‘Eyebrow Forehead’ Look: See Here!!!

Mouni Roy’s appearance at Cannes 2025 failed to impress netizens, with many commenting on how her face appeared altered at the event. The Bollywood actress made her presence felt at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, donning a sleek black gown.

The renowned and prestigious Festival de Cannes has been underway since May 13, 2025, and is set to conclude on May 24, 2025. While the festival continues to celebrate global cinema and redefine moments in the fashion world, Mouni made a memorable appearance. However, netizens are buzzing with speculation about her face, suggesting it looks noticeably different.

Mouni Roy’s Cannes Look Sparks Disappointment Among Netizens

Mouni shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, unveiling her stunning Cannes look. She dazzled in a sleek black gown, embracing a minimalist yet sophisticated fashion statement. Her appearance on the red carpet exuded poise and elegance, perfectly reflecting her signature style on the global stage. A video of Mouni showcasing her glamour at the event quickly went viral, but some Redditors pointed out that her face appeared noticeably different. One user remarked after seeing the clip: “I just want to type this!! There’s something with the eyebrows as well.”

Another commenter chimed in on social media, “She’s spoilt her eyebrow forehead part..it always looks like she’s worried.” One user went back to the days when Mouni used to play mythological roles on TV and wrote, “Yesssss.. people usually go back to her Mahadev look as reference, but she was Krishna Tulsi before that. There’s a considerable difference in those looks as well.” Few called her an alien and commented on her audacity to say that she did not get anything done on her face. One user even wrote, “She is looking a lot better than she did at the start, but somewhere along the way she looked like a real woman.”

Mouni Roy’s Cannes 2025 look

Mouni’s black gown, adorned with delicate blue lace along the bodice and border, added an exquisite contrast to the sleek silhouette of the dress. Featuring a dramatic train and a daring thigh-high slit, the gown commanded attention with its intricate details. As the muse of the elite and luxurious brand Chopard, Mouni completed her ensemble with a pair of diamond necklaces, infusing her red-carpet look with a dash of glamour.

For accessories, she kept it minimal, opting for a statement diamond ring that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style. Her hair was flawlessly styled into an elegant bun, and she captivated the spotlight with her choice of makeup—nude tones, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, softly tinted cheeks, and a nude lip. Dressed in Caroline Couture, the Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva actress exuded confidence, with her Chopard diamond necklace stealing the show.

Mouni Roy Returns from Cannes 2025 and Gets Back to Housework and Cooking

Mouni recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival and, a little while ago, shared a clip of herself cleaning her home and preparing a delicious meal for her husband, Suraj Nambiar. In a boomerang video she posted, Mouni was seen cooking a simple yet tasty meal of noodles and salad. She captioned the video: “Meal for 2. Love cooking/cleaning and being a housewife after so long.”

Mouni and Suraj have now been married for three years. They first met in 2019 and tied the knot in January 2022, celebrating their wedding in Goa with both Malayali and Bengali traditions. Watch the full video here.