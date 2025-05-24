Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Debut Sparks Déjà Vu Drama: Mallika Sherawat Did It First?

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, gracing the red carpet during the closing ceremony. Initially reported to be skipping the festival’s opening due to rising India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, Alia eventually made her appearance in style, wearing an ethereal off-shoulder bustier gown by Schiaparelli. The ecru ensemble, detailed with organza, enamel flowers, and ivory ruffles, turned heads and sparked conversations online.

While many praised her dreamy look, comparisons quickly emerged between Alia’s outfit and Mallika Sherawat’s iconic 2017 Cannes appearance. Mallika, a Cannes regular, had donned a pinky beige off-shoulder mermaid gown by Georges Hobeika, adorned with 3D flowers. Her minimal jewelry, wavy hair, and bold wine lipstick created a striking look that still resonates with fans today.

Netizens pointed out similarities between the two ensembles, igniting debate across social media platforms. One user commented, “There’s a bit of similarity between both gowns, can’t deny that. But Mallika is pulling it off better. She’s serving it like a true diva.” Another remarked, “Mallika looks fabulous! Alia as usual looks like a nobody playing dressing up.”

While Alia’s gown drew admiration, some viewers felt her overall styling missed the mark. Her nude makeup and sleek bun drew mixed reactions. “Dress is so gorg. She is carrying it well. But maybe Hollywood curls would have gone best with it,” one netizen wrote. Another added, “Everything looks great, except that chipku bun. Waves would have been much better.”

Despite the critiques, Alia’s Cannes debut marked a significant fashion moment and added her name to the list of Bollywood stars who’ve made an impression at the prestigious festival.