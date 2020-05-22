Everyone in the telly world would love to be a part of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. This show has resurrected the acting career of so many stars and given extreme stardom to many. However, there still are some stars that are not yet ready to be a part of this show. And Sidharth Shukla’s friend Kratika Sengar, who played Jhansi Ki Rani, is one of them. Now, she has revealed that she will never participate in BB nor KKK for ‘this’ reason. Here’s why. Sidharth Shukla’s Friend Kratika Sengar Reveals Why She Won’t Ever Participate In Bigg Boss.

Kratika went on a live session with ABP, where she was asked if she would ever participate in any reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss. To which she replied, “Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi I can’t do as I have slipped disc problems and the kind of show KKK is, one requires that amount of strength. I know it well as Nikitin has been part of the show in the past. Talking about Bigg Boss, I don’t intend to participate in the show. Though, I have been an avid watcher and have followed all the seasons.”

Well, Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was big hit this time. However, the two different genres, where Khatorn Ke khiladi is a stunt based show while in Bigg Boss contestansts lives in a house and battle with otherhousemated in every tasks in order to win the trophy. Both the shows have a huge fan following and hence, considered to be top-rated shows too.

Meanwhile, Kratika has worked in many daily soaps like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Puna Vivah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and many more. It would be very interesting to see Kratika participating in the reality-based show like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

