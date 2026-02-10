Sonu Sood Extends Support to Rajpal Yadav After Actor Surrenders in Old Cheque Bounce Case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances, recently surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a long-pending cheque bounce case dating back to 2010. The actor became visibly emotional before surrendering, stating that he was left with no financial means to fight the situation any further.

As news of Rajpal Yadav’s surrender surfaced, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood stepped forward in support, once again earning praise as the industry’s real hero. Unable to repay a ₹5 crore loan taken for his 2010 film Aata Pata Lapata, Rajpal Yadav was ordered to surrender after exhausting multiple legal remedies. Just before surrendering, the actor expressed his helplessness, saying he saw no way out of the crisis.

“Sir, what should I do? I have no money. I don’t see any other way out. Everyone here is alone, there are no friends. I have to get through this hardship myself,” Rajpal reportedly told authorities, leaving fans heartbroken. Soon after the news broke, Sonu Sood took to social media to express solidarity with Rajpal Yadav and urged the film industry to come together.

In his tweet, Sonu wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a talented actor who has given our industry memorable roles over the years. Sometimes life is unfair, not because of talent, but because of bad timing. He will be a part of my film, and I believe it’s time for all of us, producers, directors, and colleagues to unite.” Calling for collective responsibility, Sonu added that offering financial help in exchange for future work should not be seen as charity but as respect.

A small amount, given against future work, is not charity, it is dignity. When someone from our own industry is struggling, we must remind them they are not alone. That’s how we prove we are more than just an industry,” he stated. Sonu Sood’s gesture received overwhelming support online. Many users praised his humanity and empathy. One user commented, “This is true humanity. Everyone can make mistakes, but destroying someone’s life because of one mistake is wrong.” Another wrote, “Salute to Sonu Sood. Rajpal Yadav truly deserves this support from the industry.”