Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up About Leaving One-Year-Old Daughter to Join Reality Show ‘The 50’ With Prince Narula

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, is all set to return to television after embracing motherhood. After staying away from the screen for over a year to focus on her daughter Ekleen, Yuvika has now joined the reality show The 50 along with her husband Prince Narula. The show will see the couple living with 50 contestants for 50 days, completely cut off from the outside world.

Naturally, stepping away from her one-year-old daughter was not an easy decision for the actress. In an exclusive interview with one of the media houses ahead of the show, Yuvika spoke candidly about the emotional dilemma she faced before accepting the offer. “Ekleen is very young, so it took us a long time to say yes to the show. We were discussing it for quite some time,” she shared.

Yuvika said, “But eventually, we felt she would be better off with her grandparents. After all, I was with her for the entire year.” She further revealed that she consciously chose not to take up any work after her daughter’s birth so she could be fully present during Ekleen’s first year. “I didn’t work at all for a whole year because I wanted to be with my child. But now I feel it’s time to return to work,” she added.

Explaining the reason behind her comeback, Yuvika said that returning to work is also about securing a better future for their daughter. “Only when we work will we be able to give our child a better life. One reason for doing this show is Ekleen, and the other is our fans. This is like a return gift for them,” she said. Yuvika further added that Prince and she have always received immense love from audiences, who supported them through every reality show they participated in.



“Our fans have always stood by us and made us win every reality show. This show is also for a short duration, so we thought, let’s do it,” Yuvika explained. Yuvika and Prince are no strangers to reality TV success. The couple has previously won Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9, making them one of the most popular reality show pairs. Talking about the pressure of expectations, Yuvika said, “We’re not going in with any pressure, but yes, we will definitely try to win. We want to give our fans something in return for their love.”