Gen-Z Content Creator Slams Baghban Movie For Portraying Children As Villians, Actor Samir Soni Says ‘I Love the New Generation’

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s iconic film Baghban continues to hold a deep emotional connect with audiences even two decades after its release. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the family drama was a massive box-office success and became synonymous with themes of parental sacrifice, neglect by children, and moral responsibility. The film portrayed the heartbreaking story of elderly parents Raj and Pooja Malhotra, who after dedicating their lives to raising their four sons, are treated like a burden in their old age and forced to live separately.

Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful final monologue, which strongly rebuked the younger generation, left a lasting impact and shaped how audiences viewed parent-child relationships for years. Now, over 20 years later, the story of Baghban is being revisited from a more contemporary and critical perspective. Actor Samir Soni, who played Sanjay Malhotra, the second son of Raj and Pooja Malhotra, recently shared an Instagram reel that has sparked fresh debate around the film’s message.

The reel, created by a Gen-Z content creator, challenges the traditional portrayal of the children as villains and questions the choices made by Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Samir Soni wrote sarcastically yet appreciatively, “Finally, after 20 years, I’ve found some relief. I love the new generation.” In the video, the creator points out that Raj Malhotra worked at a reputed bank, questioning why he had no savings despite a stable career.

She argues that financial planning is also a responsibility, not just emotional sacrifice. She further addresses the much-debated scenes where Amitabh’s character disturbs his daughter-in-law late at night. The creator explains that if someone returns home at 1 a.m. and makes noise, it is bound to disturb others, especially someone who wakes up early to cook and manage the household.

According to the reel, the son does not speak rudely but reasonably explains that his wife needs rest, and basic boundaries should be respected, a take that many viewers now find logical. The reel has received overwhelming support online, with many viewers admitting that their perception of Baghban has changed over time. One user commented, “You are absolutely right.” Another wrote, “My view on Baghban has completely changed. I’m on Team Children now.” A third added, “The guilt children were made to feel after this film was unreal.”