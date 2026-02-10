‘Left Politics For Family, I Asked Sajid Nadiadwala To Guide Yash,’ Govinda Breaks Silence on Sunita Ahuja’s Shocking Claims

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally reacted to the recent statements made by his wife Sunita Ahuja, in which she made several startling claims about him. Sunita had alleged that Govinda never helped their son Yashvardhan Ahuja build his career and advised Yash not to follow in his father’s footsteps. Her comments triggered widespread discussion, prompting the actor to clarify his stand.

Govinda Responds to Wife’s Allegations

Govinda addressed the controversy during an interview with one of the news agencies. When asked about Sunita’s remarks, especially in comparison to actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who have often credited Govinda for helping them early in their careers, the actor responded calmly but emotionally. “At least someone asked,” Govinda said, before explaining that he deliberately stepped away from politics to protect his family.

He revealed that he feared negativity, competition, jealousy, and hatred could impact his children, which is why he chose to distance himself from public life. Govinda clarified that he did make efforts to support Yashvardhan, but without imposing himself or using influence unfairly. He shared that he personally requested filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala to mentor his son.

“I told Nadiadwala to guide and support Yash. He even gave his cabin to Yash and taught him how films are made and how work is done,” Govinda stated. He added that despite this, he chose not to interfere excessively, allowing his son to learn and grow independently. Responding to long-standing claims by filmmakers, actors, and even his wife about his alleged habit of arriving late on set, Govinda dismissed the accusations.

He claimed such narratives were driven by fear and insecurity rather than facts. “They are scared. They want to prove they had no interference. I’m saying no one had any interference, and if they did, it wouldn’t have benefited them,” he remarked. Govinda further said that even within his own home, if people begin to believe such allegations, it leaves him deeply hurt. He highlighted his contribution to the industry, saying he had introduced 18 new directors, nearly 20 producers, and several artists during his career.