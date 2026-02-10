Vishal Dadlani Warns Aspiring Singers Against Using ‘Connections’, Says Recommendations Will Ruin Their Chances

Renowned singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani is known for speaking his mind on social media, and once again, he has sparked discussion with a strong message for aspiring singers. On Monday, the Vishal–Shekhar composer issued a blunt warning against using recommendations and connections to build a career in the music industry. Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared a note addressed to young and upcoming singers, urging them not to approach him through politicians, ministers, or influential intermediaries.

In his post, Vishal wrote, “A word of advice to new singers, please do not try to get a minister, politician, or their secretary to call me. Doing so will completely ruin your chances of meeting me. I have no respect for those who try to advance through connections.” Referring to a recent incident, Vishal revealed that someone had attempted to contact him through political influence. The composer made it clear that such actions are unacceptable to him.

He added, “Recently, someone tried to do something similar. I’ve blocked the minister and the singer. No matter how good a singer they are, I have no interest in working with them.” Vishal further encouraged young artists to trust their skills and stay patient instead of relying on shortcuts. “Believe in your talent, be prepared to work hard, and be patient. If you’re truly good, your time will come. Recommendations are outdated and boring. More importantly, they show that you don’t believe in your own talent,” he wrote.

Vishal’s post quickly gained traction on social media and received support from fans and industry insiders alike. Stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui added a humorous twist by commenting, “Sir, my manager has his ID on Truecaller as ‘Minister’. Please unblock him.” The comment drew laughs and further boosted engagement on the post.

Vishal Dadlani has had a long and influential career in the Indian music industry. As one half of the popular Bollywood duo Vishal–Shekhar, he has delivered chart-topping songs across genres. He is also the frontman of the rock band Pentagram. He rose to prominence with Jhankaar Beats and went on to compose memorable tracks for films such as Om Shanti Om, Rockstar, War, and several others.