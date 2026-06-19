‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Song ‘Deewane Hain’ Sung By Amruta Fadnavis Sparks Nostalgia; Fans Recall Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s Chemistry

With just days left before the release of Welcome to the Jungle, excitement surrounding the highly anticipated comedy entertainer has reached a new high. After generating significant buzz with its trailer, the makers have now unveiled a brand-new song titled Deewane Hain, and it has quickly become the talk of social media. The latest track has particularly caught fans’ attention because of the on-screen reunion of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Deewane Hain

Deewane Hain Sparks Nostalgia

Their chemistry in the song has reminded audiences of the golden era of the 1990s, making Deewane Hain an instant nostalgia trip for many movie lovers. One of the biggest highlights of Deewane Hain is that it has been sung by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with veteran singer-composer Anand Raj Anand. The song blends contemporary Bollywood music with elements inspired by the traditional Kashmiri folk tune Rakshida Rakshida, creating a vibrant and energetic musical experience.

Amruta Fadnavis

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The visuals feature Akshay Kumar alongside Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, adding glamour and grandeur to the track. Soon after its release, the song began receiving positive reactions from fans across social media platforms. Many listeners praised its original composition and Anand Raj Anand’s musical comeback. Several users described the song as a chartbuster and appreciated its refreshing sound at a time when remakes dominate Bollywood music.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Others expressed excitement about watching the track on the big screen, believing it will create a memorable theatre experience. Many fans also highlighted the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, stating that their scenes together brought back memories of classic Bollywood romances from the 1990s. Some social media users commented that the song made them feel nostalgic, while others praised Anand Raj Anand for recreating the magic that made him one of Bollywood’s most successful composers during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Akshay Kumar

While the song features multiple stars, it is the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon that has generated the most discussion online. Fans have been sharing clips and screenshots from the song, recalling the iconic films and songs that the duo delivered together during their peak years. Their effortless chemistry has become one of the strongest promotional points of Welcome to the Jungle ahead of its theatrical release.