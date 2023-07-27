Zareen Khan Opens Up About Struggle She Faced Because Of Being Katrina Kaif’s Duplicate!

Actress Zareen Khan had made her debut in Bollywood in Veer along with superstar Salman Khan. However, more than the film, it was the actress’ resemblance with Katrina Kaif that gathered a lot of attention. It was also said that Salman Khan had brought Zareen Khan as a replacement for Katrina Kaif in Bollywood, after their infamous breakup. Zareen Khan has now opened up about the struggle she faced because of similarities with Katrina Kaif.

When Zareen Khan Was Compared With Katrina Kaif

Zareen Khan in a recent interaction with fans on Reddit revealed how her similarity with Katrina Kaif backfired her. The ‘Hate Story 3’ actress mentioned that though she was happy initially when she was called Katrina Kaif’s look-alike but later it harmed her career. According to Zareen, she didn’t get the chance to prove her individuality as she was always compared with the already famous Katrina Kaif.

She also mentioned how she faced loss initially because of having no filmy background.

Zareen Khan wrote:

“When I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don’t come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn’t give me a chance to prove my individuality.”

The actress further revealed that people in the film industry offer films based on friendship and not by seeing an individual’s talent. Zareen Khan said she didn’t know many people in the industry and didn’t like to do small talks which was the main reason she was not offered more films.

Zareen Khan On Working With Salman Khan

During the interaction with fans on Reddit, Khan also opened up about working with Salman Khan. Zareen Khan said she made her dream debut with Salman Khan in Veer and she is always grateful to him. She gave Salman Khan the credit of bringing her into the film industry as she had no plan for it. The actress said that Salman Khan will always be dear to her.

In her words:

“Salman is somebody who will always be very dear, special and very close to my heart because if not for him, I had never thought of becoming a part of this industry. I would have never been a part of this industry because this was not my plan and now I am here. The debut I got was a dream debut for me.”

For the unversed, ‘Veer’ was released in 2010. The film flopped at the box office but Salman and Zareen’s chemistry was appreciated by the fans. Zareen Khan then worked in a few other films including ‘Hate Story 3’ and Alsar. She was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’.