Dharmendra & Hema Malini’s Viral Dance Video Revives Golden-Era Romance, Shot Months Before Veteran Actor’s Death

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were among the most iconic couples the Hindi film industry has ever seen. From their unforgettable on-screen chemistry to their much-discussed personal life, the duo ruled millions of hearts for decades. Even today, fans fondly remember their timeless romance and now, a viral video of the legendary couple dancing together has stirred deep emotions across social media.

The video features Dharmendra and Hema Malini dancing to the popular song Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi from their 1991 film Aas Paas. What has made this clip even more special and emotional is the claim that it was recorded just four months before Dharmendra’s death in November 2025. The heartwarming video was shared on social media by RJ Anirudh Chawla, who revealed interesting details about the moment.

In the clip, Dharmendra and Hema Malini can be seen wearing matching purple outfits, gracefully dancing to their old hit song and reliving their magical chemistry. According to Anirudh, the video was recorded during a meeting held to seek blessings from the legendary actor, fondly known as Bollywood’s He-Man, ahead of a Canada concert tour. He stated that the video was shot exactly four months before Dharmendra’s demise, making it one of the actor’s last captured joyful moments with Hema Malini.

As the video surfaced online, fans were overwhelmed with nostalgia, calling it a “precious memory” and a “farewell gift” from the evergreen couple. Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving the entire film industry and his fans in deep mourning. Following his death, Hema Malini, along with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, organized a prayer meeting in Delhi.

At the same time, Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held a separate prayer meet in Mumbai. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the gatherings to pay their last respects. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, and Suniel Shetty were among those who came to honor the late legend.