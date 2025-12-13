“Ghamand Nahi Kia”, Akshay Kumar Reacts to Viral Tees Maar Khan Meme After Akshaye Khanna Steals the Spotlight in ‘Dhurandhar’

Aditya Dhar’s much-discussed film Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines, and while the entire cast is being showered with praise, one name stands out above the rest, Akshaye Khanna. His chilling portrayal of the dacoit Rehman has left audiences and critics equally impressed. From intense scenes to his now viral dance on FA9LA, Akshaye Khanna has truly stolen the show, with countless reels and fan edits flooding social media.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna Going Viral

Amid this wave of appreciation, an old clip featuring Akshaye Khanna from the film Tees Maar Khan’ has resurfaced and is going viral once again. The meme has not only amused fans but also drawn a witty reaction from Akshay Kumar, who played the lead role in the 2010 film. The viral Tees Maar Khan clip shows Akshay Kumar’s character pretending to be a film director to con people. In the scene, he hilariously flatters Akshaye Khanna’s character, Atish Kapadia, calling him a superstar and an Oscar winner in an attempt to manipulate him.

Akshaye Khanna

Also Read: Man Followed Tanya Mittal From Versova To Wadala Revealing Her Residence, Raising Concerns Over Her Safety

Fans are now sharing this clip widely, linking it humorously to Akshaye Khanna’s massive success in Dhurandhar. Taking the joke a step further, one fan shared the clip on social media and wrote, “Thank you, Director sir, for giving the country such an amazing actor.” Akshay Kumar noticed the post and responded with his trademark humility and humor, replying, “Never boasted about it, brother… never boasted.” His response quickly went viral, adding to the buzz around both actors.

Akshaye Khanna

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has openly praised Akshaye Khanna recently. On December 10, Akshay took to X to applaud Akshaye’s performance in Dhurandhar. He wrote that he was completely blown away by Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of the dacoit Rehman, calling it a powerful performance. Akshay also emphasized the importance of telling strong Indian stories and expressed happiness that audiences are showering the film with love.

Akshaye Khanna

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is performing strongly at the box office. The film has reportedly collected ₹239.25 crore across India within just 8 days of its release. Made on a massive budget of ₹280 crore, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, along with Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.