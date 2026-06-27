Jackky Bhagnani’s Alleged Dating App Profile Goes Viral, Months After ‘Situationship’ Remark About Marriage

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has found himself at the centre of fresh social media chatter after a screenshot claiming to show his profile on the exclusive dating app Raya went viral online. The image surfaced just months after his widely discussed “situationship” remark about his marriage to actor Rakul Preet Singh, prompting speculation and humorous reactions across social media. However, the authenticity of the alleged profile has not been independently verified.

The controversy began when a Reddit user shared what was claimed to be a screenshot from a YouTube video featuring Jackky’s alleged Raya profile. The profile reportedly listed the name “Jackky,” described the user as an “Actor/Producer,” and mentioned London, United Kingdom, as the location. Since the screenshot went viral, users have questioned whether the account is genuine, inactive, impersonated or simply fake. No official statement has been issued by either Jackky Bhagnani or Rakul Preet Singh regarding the viral image.

Raya is an invitation-only social networking and dating platform that is popular among celebrities, artists and high-profile professionals. Unlike mainstream dating apps, users must apply for membership and undergo a selection process before being approved. The platform is known for its emphasis on privacy and exclusivity, making it a preferred choice for many public figures seeking personal or professional connections.

The timing of the viral screenshot has drawn additional attention because it comes only a few months after Jackky’s comments about his marriage became a major talking point online. During an interview, the actor had jokingly described his relationship with Rakul as a “situationship.” Explaining the remark, he said that although they are married and exclusive to each other, what matters most is their ability to communicate openly about everything without fear or hesitation.

His use of the term quickly went viral, with many social media users interpreting it literally and questioning the couple’s relationship. The remark generated widespread discussion, prompting Rakul to later clarify that her husband’s words had been taken out of context. She criticised the tendency to reduce an hour-long conversation to a single sensational headline and stressed that context and nuance were important. Rakul said the couple even laughed about how one sentence had overshadowed the rest of the discussion.

The couple, who began dating during the COVID-19 lockdown, got married in Goa in February 2024 in the presence of family members and close friends. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their married life on social media and have often spoken about maintaining honesty, independence and mutual respect in their relationship. Jackky has previously explained that both he and Rakul were happy individuals before marriage and that they chose to be together because they made each other happier rather than filling emotional voids.

Despite the online speculation, there is currently no evidence confirming that the viral Raya profile actually belongs to Jackky Bhagnani. Neither the actor nor representatives of the dating platform have authenticated the screenshot, leaving its origin uncertain. As a result, much of the discussion remains based on unverified social media claims rather than confirmed facts.

Even so, the episode has reignited conversations about celebrity privacy in the digital age. With screenshots capable of spreading rapidly across platforms, public figures often find themselves responding to speculation before the authenticity of viral content is established. For now, Jackky’s alleged presence on Raya remains exactly that, an unverified claim that has generated considerable buzz but no confirmed answers.