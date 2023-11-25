Malaika Arora Steals The Spotlight With Thigh-High Split Gold Gown; Pics Inside!

Malaika Arora is one of those actors who does look better and better every day. That actor is absolutely stunning. She can look stunning in any outfit, from a traditional saree to a gown fit for the red carpet. Anyone who knows Malaika knows that she always adds a bit of glitz to whatever she wears, making it an instant show-stopper.

Her Insta-diaries provide all of her followers with a wealth of fashion inspiration. Likewise, her most recent ensemble, which features gold sequins, is certain to captivate you.”Shine bright” accompanied a series of breathtaking images that Malaika uploaded to Instagram on Friday, a delightful surprise for her followers.

Her Stunning Look Was Put Together By Renowned Fashion Stylist Maneka Harisinghani By Yas Couture House of Fashion.

The dress Malaika is wearing is made of sheer fabric and is a beautiful gold color. It has a turtle neck, full sleeves, power shoulders, a bodycon fit, detailed sequin embroidery all over, a warp detail at the waist, and a sexy thigh-high side slit that adds an extra touch of glamour.

To finish off her look, Malaika chose a pair of diamond stud earrings, several statement rings for her fingers, and a pair of shimmering high shoes.

Simone C, Makeup Artist, Assisted Her Got Stunning Looks

Makeup artist Simone C helped Malaika get ready by applying nude eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner, contouring her cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick.

With the help of hairstylist Hrishikesh Naskar, Malaika curled her thick hair into soft waves and left them open on the side so they could fall beautifully over her shoulders to finish off her glam look.