Smriti Irani Not Allowed To Enter ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ By The Guards, Returned Without A Shoot!!

TV actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani was supposed to appear as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show but now it will not happen. Smriti has returned without shooting. Smriti Irani was about to come here for the promotion of her book ‘Lal Salaam’ but the guards did not let her inside. Eventually Smriti Irani had to return.

According to sources, when the Union Minister reached the entrance gate for the shooting, Anna, the security guard there, could not recognize her. Smriti tells him that she has been invited to shoot the episode on the sets, she is the special guest of the show. To this the guard said, “We have not received any order, sorry madam, you cannot go inside.”

Although many people even say that all this misunderstanding happened between the driver of Smriti Irani and the gatekeeper of The Kapil Sharma Show. Neither Kapil Sharma nor Smriti Irani was aware of this. However, when Kapil and his production team came to know about this, there was chaos on the sets.

Smriti Irani has lost a lot of weight recently. Smriti Irani, who gained popularity with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has become quite slim now. Her before and after pictures are becoming quite viral and fans have asked for weight loss tips in her comment section. Smriti Irani played the character of ‘Tulsi’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahuthi’. This one show gave Smriti a lot of love and recognition in the TV world. Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani also became friends from that time. Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have always stood for each other. Both are often seen together in the party. Not only this, people of the industry also comment fiercely on Smriti Irani’s post.