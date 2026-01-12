Sunil Grover Playfully ‘Kicks Out’ Aamir Khan From His Office In Ghajini-Style Skit

Comedian Sunil Grover turned heads online with a hilarious video in which he appears to playfully “kick out” Bollywood star Aamir Khan from his own office, creating a fun moment that fans are calling a throwback to the iconic Ghajini face-off style. The clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, showcases Sunil’s remarkable comic timing and knack for blending Bollywood references with light-hearted humour.

The video begins with Sunil standing in a mock office set-up, greeting viewers with his trademark energy. Moments later, Aamir Khan enters the frame, but this is not the real Aamir. Instead, Grover uses his comedic persona to mimic Aamir’s distinctive presence, complete with exaggerated movements and expressions that playfully nod to Ghajini, one of Aamir’s most memorable films. In a series of well-timed beats, Sunil pretends to get annoyed and ultimately “kicks out” the Aamir look-alike from his office, all in good fun.

Sunil’s comic take on the scenario found quick resonance online. Fans appreciated how he blended references from popular cinema with a lighthearted sketch that neither mocks nor belittles the actor but instead playfully celebrates cinema. The video captures a form of humour that Grover has long been known for, which involves affectionate parody rather than ridicule.

The Ghajini connection lends nostalgic flavour to the moment. Ghajini, released in 2008, was a breakthrough film for Aamir and remains one of his most talked-about performances, especially for its intense dramatic arc and iconic scenes. Sunil’s choice to borrow that reference in a comedy sketch instantly connected with audiences who have fond memories of the film. This blend of nostalgia and humour has helped spread the clip widely, with many fans expressing their enjoyment in the comments.

Social media reactions have varied from outright laughter and praise to playful admiration for Sunil’s creativity. Many fans shared emojis and remarks about how Sunil has consistently managed to reinvent classic Bollywood energy for comedic moments without crossing lines or causing offence. Others remarked that the playful “face-off” brought a smile in a time when many online interactions are serious or overly critical.

The video also demonstrates how comedians today draw from a shared cultural repository of films, characters and iconic moments. Sunil’s riff on Ghajini reflects a creative way of engaging audiences who grew up with such films, letting them enjoy a familiar reference in a fresh, humorous context. Light-hearted sketches like this also serve to remind fans of how diverse Bollywood culture is, where film, comedy and fandom intersect in entertaining ways.

Sunil Grover has a long track record in television and comedy, known for his memorable characters and ability to transform familiar scenarios into comic gold. His work on various comedy shows and live sets has earned him acclaim for being both funny and respectful of the personalities and films he references. In this clip, that balance is evident. Rather than taking a swipe at Aamir Khan, the humour celebrates the actor’s legacy in a cheeky and inventive way.

Aamir Khan himself has not officially responded to the video, but reactions from fans suggest many would appreciate the humour. The video is being shared with captions like “Classic Sunil energy” and “Bollywood meets comedy,” underlining how well the clip resonates with audiences who love both stars.

In a digital age where moments go viral in seconds, Sunil’s playful sketch stands out for its charm and creativity. It demonstrates how comedians can honour cinema’s legacy while also creating fresh, engaging content that keeps viewers entertained.