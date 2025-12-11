Tanya Mittal Faces Backlash As Stylist Accuses Her Of Not Clearing Dues, Retaining Outfits After Bigg Boss 19

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has landed in fresh controversy after her stylist publicly accused her of failing to settle payments and returning outfits supplied during the reality show. The allegations, made on social media, have stirred debate online and added to the discussions surrounding Tanya since her exit from the Bigg Boss house.

On Wednesday, stylist Riddhima Sharma took to Instagram to share a detailed post outlining her grievances against Tanya and her team. In the note, Sharma claimed that she had not been paid for her work on Tanya’s wardrobe throughout the Bigg Boss 19 season and accused the star’s team of poor treatment. Alongside her post, Sharma shared a video featuring a moment when Tanya was questioned about several sarees she had reportedly retained after the show’s conclusion.

In her lengthy Instagram note, Sharma emphasised the effort she put into styling Tanya during the show, saying she had supported the contestant in every interview and public appearance. “I’ve always supported Tanya Mittal in every interview. You can see all my interviews, recorded bites, celebrity voting videos and supporting videos. Even in her own interviews, I was supporting her,” she wrote. According to Sharma, after supplying numerous sarees and lehengas, many of which she described as expensive, she had not received any thanks or return communication from Tanya or her team despite repeated follow-ups.

Sharma also differentiated between her role as a stylist and that of a designer, highlighting that she had personally sourced and sent the outfits for Bigg Boss 19. “There is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am a stylist. I sent all the sarees and lehengas for a whole week and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourself. Nothing has been returned yet,” she stated. She further claimed that Tanya’s team had allegedly threatened to withhold payments unless the outfit arrived on time, prompting her to arrange deliveries at her own expense.

Sharma’s post also questioned the attitude shown by Tanya’s side, writing: “What is this behaviour? They loved the clothes but never once appreciated them. Now they are talking about tailors and designers. What kind of attitude is this?” The stylist publicly urged Tanya and her team to respect stylists, designers and tailors, many of whom invest significant time and resources into image building for television personalities.

Tanya Mittal, who finished as one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 19, has not yet issued a public statement in response to the allegations. Her representatives have similarly remained silent, with no official comment available at the time of reporting.

The controversy comes amid ongoing attention on Tanya’s post-show activities, including social media interactions and public appearances after her Bigg Boss journey ended.