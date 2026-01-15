“The Time Always Change”, Veer Pahariya’s Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Tara Sutaria Creates Buzz

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria and entrepreneur Veer Pahariya have recently become the center of intense social media buzz. Reports suggesting that the couple has broken up within a year of dating have sparked widespread discussion across entertainment portals and fan pages. While neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the breakup, a series of events, starting from AP Dhillon’s concert to a cryptic social media post by Veer, has fueled speculation.

The controversy began when Tara Sutaria attended AP Dhillon’s concert, where she was invited on stage. As she exited, AP Dhillon was seen kissing Tara, while she appeared to move in for a hug. The crowd present at the venue cheered loudly, and videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media. Soon after, another clip began circulating online that showed Veer Pahariya seemingly upset while watching the interaction.

The video spread rapidly, with many users assuming that Veer was uncomfortable or hurt by what they saw, leading to rumors of trouble in their relationship. Both Tara and Veer addressed the situation indirectly through social media. It was conveyed that the viral video showing Veer’s reaction was cleverly edited and did not reflect the full truth of the moment. According to these claims, there was nothing for Veer to be upset about.

Just days after the concert controversy, multiple reports began claiming that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had parted ways. According to these reports, the relationship did not even last a year. However, it is important to note that neither Tara nor Veer has officially reacted to the breakup news so far. Their silence has only intensified curiosity among fans and followers, many of whom admired the couple together.

Amid the breakup rumors, Veer Pahariya shared a cryptic note on social media, which quickly caught public attention. His post read, “Whether the times are good or bad, they always change one day.” The timing of the post led many to believe that it was connected to his personal life and the ongoing rumors surrounding his relationship with Tara. Social media users wasted no time reacting to Veer’s post. Several fans expressed hope for reconciliation, while others shared philosophical takes on relationships and emotions.