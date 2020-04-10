Our lungs are organs that have a cone shape which are located in the chest cavity and are making up most of the lower respiratory tract, and they pass the oxygen into the body and are one of the five elimination systems. What their role is to provide oxygen to capillaries so faster that they can oxygenate the blood, and its worth mentioning that the lungs are one of the largest organs in the body because their tissue is fourty times bigges compared to the body’s outer surface.

It is very bad that living in a modern world which the air is filled with chemicals, dust, pollutants, pollen and many types of bacteria so they affect our lungs. Taking a deep breath is one of the basic steps that should be taken so to eliminate toxins and promote the health of our lungs. Only around 10 percent of the body is cleansed through shallow breathing and with deep breath eighty to hundred percent of the blood is cleared. Moreover, there exist some herbal remedies that are good for the lungs and that are packed with medicinal properties for the health of the lungs that posses many healing properties and are also easy to grow.

Herbs for lungs health that are very easy to be grown

Oregano – This herb in itself contains rosmarinic and carvacrol acids, both of which are acting as a natural decongestant agents that can help in clearing out the respiratory tract and the nasal passage and also, it is full with antioxidants that are boosting the immunity as well as protect us against cold and other illnesses.

This herb is a perennial herb that grows back again and again and it can be grown outdoors and also indoors. The best way to grow it is in a container because of the invasive nature of it and the best solution would be to use well drained soil and keep it exposed to full sun. The oregano can be mixed in many foods and about the harvesting of it, first remove the stemsin the morning and place them in a cool area then cut the leaves after a month and put it into a container with tight lid.

Eucalyptus – This one contains cineole, a compound with some extremely powerful healing properties and it can be used as an expectorant so it will alleviate a cough, fight off congestion and also to soothe sinus passages, and just like the oregano, this herb is also full of antioxidants that can strengthen your immune system. If you want to relieve sinus infection, boil the eucalyptus leaves and inhale the steam, and this one can also be mixed with oil with peppermint and use it as a chest rub. Its tree can reach over sixty feet height, so growing a smaller shrub size is better than a bigger one. Place the container with aucalyptus near a south facing window so it can get a lot of direct sunlight, and when it outgrown the contains, transfer it outdoors.

Peppermint – It is full of menthol, one compound that can work as a natural decongestant, and it also provides antihistamine effect which promotes free breathing. It is same as the oregano, pervasive so it is best to grow it into a contains, outdoors or indoors, but it prefers some well drained soil and partial sun. The leaves of it might be used as a herb and added to tea or some recipes, and its oil could be combined with eucalyptus and used as chest rub.

Lungwort – For a very long time, this one has been used as early as the 1600s. Its flower is actually very beautiful and its plant is extremely resilient. It wants shade and is good to be grown under trees. The leaves if this plant can be cooked the same way as spinach.

Elder – This one is capable to improve the circulation and also to open the capillaries, the lungs and the blood vessels, and its fruit is mouth water and the flowers can be brewed into some delicious tea. In case of growing it, plant the elderberry shrubs outside in a soil with a pH between six and eight. Some other herbs that are very good for the health of the lungs are Butterbur, Mullein, Lobelia, Osha Root and Chaparral.